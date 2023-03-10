Bhumi Samvaad IV: National Conference on Digitizing and Georeferencing India with Bhu-Aadhaar (ULPIN)

Department of Land Resources is organizing the National Conference – Bhumi Samvaad IV on implementation of Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) or Bhu-Aadhaar on 17th March 2023 in New Delhi. Shri Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will be the chief guest on the occasion. The theme of the National Conference is – “Digitizing and Geo-Referencing INDIA with Bhu-Aadhaar (ULPIN)”. The Conference will have sessions on “Democratization of Land Records Data and Matribhoomi; “Application of Bhu-Aadhaar in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Ease of Living; and “Best Practices – National and Global (Georeferencing / Survey/ Resurvey/ Use of Bhu-Aadhaar and Way Forward”. This conference is being organized under Bhumi-Samvaad series of Dialogues and Deliberations of Land Administration and Governance in the country. It is the 4th such conference with States/ UTs, Ministries and Departments, other stakeholders like Geospatial community, startups, academia.

The Conference will bring together a diverse group of leaders and participants from various stakeholder groups, including Central as well as State/ UT Governments, academia and research institutes, regional bodies, the business community and civil society. It will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and ideas, showcase innovations, share successful case studies, identify solutions, discuss future strategies and provide mutual learning opportunities on various topics and potential use of Bhu-Aadhaar or Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) across sectors. The Bhu-Aadhaar or ULPIN, a 14-digit alpha-numeric number generated based on the latitude longitude of the vertices of each land parcel shall be a single, authoritative source of truth of information on any parcel of land or property to provide integrated land services to the citizens as well as all stakeholders.

Around 300 participants across the Nation from diverse fields will take part in the deliberations in the Conference.