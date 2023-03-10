National

QUICK ESTIMATES OF INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AND USE-BASED INDEX FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY 2023

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

2.        For the month of January 2023, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 146.5. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of January 2023 stand at 135.9, 144.3 and 186.6 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

3.        As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 149.6 for Primary Goods, 105.3 for Capital Goods, 153.6 for Intermediate Goods and 171.7 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of January 2023. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 109.6 and 164.0 respectively for the month of January 2023.

4.        Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of January 2023 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5.        Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of January 2023, the indices for December 2022 have undergone the first revision and those for October 2022 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for January 2023, the first revision for December 2022 and the final revision for October 2022 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 90 percent, 95 percent and 95 percent respectively.

6.        Release of the Index for February 2023 will be on Wednesday, 12th April 2023.

Note: –

  1. This Press release information is also available at the Website of the Ministry –http://www.mospi.gov.in
  2. Press release in Hindi follows and shall be available at: https://www.mospi.gov.in/hi

 

 

STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Month Mining Manufacturing Electricity General
(14.372472) (77.63321) (7.994318) (100)
2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23
Apr 107.6 116.6 124.6 131.6 174.0 194.5 126.1 134.5
May 108.3 120.4 111.5 134.6 161.9 199.9 115.1 137.8
Jun 105.5 113.7 121.2 136.8 169.1 196.9 122.8 138.3
Jul 104.6 101.1 131.0 135.0 184.7 188.9 131.5 134.4
Aug 103.6 99.6 131.9 131.3 188.7 191.3 132.4 131.5
Sep 95.1 100.0 131.9 134.6 167.9 187.4 129.5 133.8
Oct 109.8 112.6 136.4 128.5 167.3 169.3 135.0 129.5
Nov 111.8 122.7 128.9 137.1 147.9 166.7 128.0 137.4
Dec 120.4 132.5 139.8 144.1 162.5 179.4 138.8 145.3
Jan* 124.9 135.9 139.2 144.3 165.6 186.6 139.3 146.5
Feb 123.3 129.9 160.8 131.4
Mar 144.4 145.3 191.0 148.8
Average
 
Apr-Jan 109.2 115.5 129.6 135.8 169.0 186.1 129.9 136.9
 
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#
 
Jan* 3.0 8.8 1.9 3.7 0.9 12.7 2.0 5.2
 
Apr-Jan 14.3 5.8 14.4 4.8 8.5 10.1 13.7 5.4
                 

 
* Figures for Jan’2023 are Quick Estimates.
Note: Indices for the months of Oct’22 and Dec’22 incorporate updated production data.
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

 

             STATEMENT II:  INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)  
(Base: 2011-12=100)  
Industry

code

 Description Weight Index Cumulative Index Percentage growth #
    Jan’22 Jan’23* Apr-Jan* Jan’23* Apr-Jan*
          2021-22 2022-23   2022-23
10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 145.1 157.2 124.0 129.0 8.3 4.0
11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 91.5 103.8 84.6 103.7 13.4 22.6
12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 108.2 92.5 88.0 88.6 -14.5 0.7
13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 122.6 109.1 118.2 107.9 -11.0 -8.7
14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 154.7 120.2 131.1 127.4 -22.3 -2.8
15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 101.6 101.2 100.5 95.3 -0.4 -5.2
16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 106.0 92.6 103.3 105.0 -12.6 1.6
17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 82.1 84.5 81.8 83.1 2.9 1.6
18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 80.7 86.9 71.6 90.8 7.7 26.8
19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 130.4 137.1 119.4 126.9 5.1 6.3
20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 124.9 130.1 121.5 129.9 4.2 6.9
21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 223.3 243.9 227.2 217.0 9.2 -4.5
22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 105.2 105.7 103.8 104.6 0.5 0.8
23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 141.5 143.1 123.5 133.4 1.1 8.0
24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 191.6 203.0 175.2 187.9 5.9 7.2
25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 88.5 81.3 85.1 84.5 -8.1 -0.7
26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 186.0 130.9 143.3 139.0 -29.6 -3.0
27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 93.5 106.2 105.8 98.2 13.6 -7.2
28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 101.8 113.3 100.2 110.5 11.3 10.3
29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 104.8 118.3 92.9 113.5 12.9 22.2
30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 121.6 119.5 112.8 126.7 -1.7 12.3
31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 190.4 187.4 167.4 208.5 -1.6 24.6
32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 92.3 85.4 90.2 90.4 -7.5 0.2
               
05 Mining 14.3725 124.9 135.9 109.2 115.5 8.8 5.8
10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 139.2 144.3 129.6 135.8 3.7 4.8
35 Electricity 7.9943 165.6 186.6 169.0 186.1 12.7 10.1
               
  General Index 100.00 139.3 146.5 129.9 136.9 5.2 5.4
* Figures for January 2023 are Quick Estimates.
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020
STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED  
(Base :2011-12=100)  
  Primary goods Capital goods Intermediate goods Infrastructure/ Construction goods Consumer durables Consumer non-durables  
Month (34.048612) (8.223043) (17.221487) (12.338363) (12.839296) (15.329199)  
  2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23  
Apr 126.5 139.5 79.0 88.5 139.6 149.5 144.0 149.7 103.3 110.7 140.0 138.9  
May 122.8 144.7 61.9 94.9 129.1 151.7 129.5 153.3 71.6 113.9 135.6 137.5  
Jun 122.4 139.3 81.2 104.4 132.7 146.6 137.9 150.8 100.1 125.3 141.8 145.9  
Jul 128.5 131.7 92.4 97.1 143.7 149.0 144.4 151.3 118.7 121.4 145.9 141.7  
Aug 127.2 129.4 91.1 95.0 144.7 146.6 148.3 152.8 121.6 116.2 148.3 134.9  
Sep 117.3 128.5 93.3 103.9 142.9 145.3 145.0 156.9 131.0 123.8 147.3 138.9  
Oct 128.5 131.2 89.8 87.2 147.2 143.8 153.6 156.2 129.5 106.1 149.7 130.3  
Nov 126.5 132.6 82.1 99.8 141.3 146.0 141.5 160.2 106.6 112.2 147.9 161.3  
Dec 133.7 144.9 92.9 100.1 151.8 152.7 154.0 168.0 122.5 109.0 161.6 173.9  
Jan* 136.5 149.6 94.9 105.3 153.5 153.6 158.9 171.7 118.5 109.6 154.4 164.0  
Feb 130.8 94.5 143.7 152.0 112.9 137.6  
Mar 153.2 111.8 156.6 169.5 128.9 150.3  
Average  
   
Apr-Jan 127.0 137.1 85.9 97.6 142.7 148.5 145.7 157.1 112.3 114.8 147.3 146.7  
   
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#  
   
Jan* 1.6 9.6 1.8 11.0 2.5 0.1 5.9 8.1 -4.4 -7.5 3.1 6.2  
   
Apr-Jan 10.6 8.0 21.3 13.6 18.5 4.1 21.6 7.8 17.3 2.2 5.1 -0.4  
                           
* Figures for January 2023 are Quick Estimates.  
Note: Indices for the months of Oct’22 and Dec’22 incorporate updated production data.  
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020  

 

STATEMENT IV:  MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Ind Description Weight Feb-22 Mar-22 Apr-22 May-22 Jun-22 Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22 Jan-23
code                        
10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 139.9 150.5 132.7 122.7 117.0 113.2 118.1 115.6 115.3 143.9 154.2 157.2
11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 94.4 116.1 118.2 126.2 119.5 102.0 91.8 95.3 89.9 92.2 98.0 103.8
12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 79.9 107.3 85.4 87.9 113.0 72.2 75.8 94.6 81.7 91.7 91.0 92.5
13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 113.0 118.5 114.1 111.5 107.8 107.2 105.2 103.9 102.3 107.6 110.6 109.1
14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 155.0 191.7 129.4 142.4 156.9 134.4 117.8 125.2 103.7 117.8 125.8 120.2
15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 103.2 113.8 106.4 99.0 95.9 99.2 89.5 92.3 76.9 93.9 98.6 101.2
16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 112.5 118.2 106.2 113.1 112.0 111.2 101.5 103.6 94.9 103.5 110.9 92.6
17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 78.8 86.1 86.4 86.3 82.6 84.9 82.7 81.6 79.5 77.7 84.6 84.5
18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 76.6 88.3 84.2 88.5 99.7 96.6 88.2 90.9 84.2 88.5 100.0 86.9
19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 120.3 139.2 131.1 134.4 129.3 126.4 119.5 119.2 122.7 116.6 132.3 137.1
20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 115.3 121.1 123.3 135.6 133.5 137.2 131.9 131.2 122.1 125.4 128.9 130.1
21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 186.3 201.0 191.1 188.0 216.5 217.9 192.7 205.0 188.1 250.1 276.3 243.9
22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 100.9 109.0 104.9 105.1 105.1 106.2 103.8 105.0 101.3 103.6 105.4 105.7
23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 134.0 154.3 137.0 134.4 142.6 126.9 123.9 126.8 124.5 131.3 143.1 143.1
24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 180.0 199.2 180.1 186.2 175.2 182.6 185.9 185.7 192.2 190.5 197.7 203.0
25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 91.0 97.9 77.9 83.2 91.1 86.6 80.5 87.9 77.8 86.8 92.2 81.3
26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 139.8 186.5 126.7 122.5 180.6 142.2 144.1 163.8 132.8 128.7 117.8 130.9
27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 90.3 94.3 91.5 98.3 93.5 99.4 92.0 100.0 84.1 108.1 108.9 106.2
28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 103.1 128.0 99.5 105.9 115.5 113.6 112.0 121.0 98.2 111.0 115.4 113.3
29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 107.8 115.0 108.8 110.9 115.2 119.2 114.7 117.7 108.8 113.9 107.7 118.3
30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 111.1 127.0 107.1 118.3 140.8 126.7 134.8 155.0 127.5 131.6 106.0 119.5
31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 198.4 232.4 203.9 205.8 208.2 213.1 238.8 226.9 189.2 212.7 199.3 187.4
32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 95.4 126.1 91.9 79.6 95.7 90.5 99.3 111.2 79.4 77.5 93.2 85.4
                           
5 Mining 14.3725 123.3 144.4 116.6 120.4 113.7 101.1 99.6 100.0 112.6 122.7 132.5 135.9
10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 129.9 145.3 131.6 134.6 136.8 135.0 131.3 134.6 128.5 137.1 144.1 144.3
35 Electricity 7.9943 160.8 191.0 194.5 199.9 196.9 188.9 191.3 187.4 169.3 166.7 179.4 186.6
                           
  General Index 100.0 131.4 148.8 134.5 137.8 138.3 134.4 131.5 133.8 129.5 137.4 145.3 146.5
Note: The figures for  Nov’22, Dec’22 and Jan’23 are provisional
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.