Bharti AXA Life Insurance ropes in National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan as brand ambassador

NEW DELHI: Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, one of India’s leading business groups, and AXA, one of the world’s largest insurance companies, today announced that it has roped in National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan as its brand ambassador.

Vidya Balan embodies the core values of Bharti AXA Life Insurance and will help deepen the narrative of #DoTheSmartThing championed by the brand. Bharti AXA Life has been at the forefront of engaging with new-age customers and empowers them to deal with unpredictability in achieving life goals through assured financial returns on maturity. Last year, it had announced a new brand purpose which centres on how making insurance simple for customers in a complicated world.

Commenting on the announcement, Parag Raja, MD & CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance said, “Vidya Balan has been a challenger in her field, expressing herself authentically and has always questioned stereotypes. She has excelled in bringing compelling and unique narratives to life on screen and is self-made, reliant, and audacious- values that strongly resonate with Bharti AXA Life as a brand. We believe in long-term relationships and are excited to bring Vidya on board to further our goal of broadening life insurance penetration across India.”

Speaking on the association, Vidya Balan said, “Bharti AXA has always been committed to simplifying insurance and empowering Indians to making smarter and savvier financial choices. I am extremely excited to represent the brand and help them further their manifesto of #DoTheSmartThing. It is heartening to see how the company has raised the bar of serving customers and constantly advocates for securing their financial futures. I look forward to the association and kicking off our engagement.”

Geetanjali Kothari, Head of Marketing, Bharti AXA Life Insurance added, “At Bharti AXA Life, our brand promise is to #DoTheSmartThing and we believe in empowering customers to make better choices through all our offerings & initiatives. We are excited to bring Vidya on board and look forward to an enriching partnership with her. We believe that our association will help us strengthen awareness around the category and build a more meaningful and purpose-driven connect with our customers.”

Over the past year, Bharti AXA Life Insurance has registered steady growth and performance, expanded on its suite of customer-centric products, and made strategic investments in digital platforms to enhance customer experience and facilitate seamless services. The company plans to expand on the back of strategic partnerships and by increasing its distribution footprints across the country and aims to meet the rising bar of higher service standards and customer expectations through digital innovations.