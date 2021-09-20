Bharat Petroleum, Bank of Baroda RuPay NCMC Platinum International co-branded Debit Card

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda (BoB) – India’s third-largest public sector bank and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) – a ‘Maharatna’ & a Fortune Global 500 Company have announced the launch of BoB BPCL RuPay NCMC Platinum International co-branded Contactless Debit Card.

This personalised RuPay platinum international debit card comes with various benefits including 5% cashback up to INR 50 on the first 2 transactions at BPCL outlets. The customers will also receive 0.75% cashback incentive on fuel transactions up to maximum INR 45 per transaction at over 19000+ BPCL outlets across India.

The BoB BPCL RuPay co-branded debit cardholders will further get an enhanced cash withdrawal facility of up to INR 50,000 at ATMs. They will also be able to shop for maximum INR 100,000 from e-commerce portals and physical outlets using PoS machines. Additionally, cardholders will have access to RuPay concierge services, domestic airport lounges along with an accidental insurance worth INR 200,000.

The customers can onboard the BPCL PetroBonus loyalty platform and accrue handsome loyalty points (Petromiles). This will earn them 10 PetroMiles on every fuel transaction worth INR 100, which they can redeem for Rewards through BPCL SmartDrive app.

The BoB BPCL RuPay co-branded debit card is powered with the “National Common Mobility Card” feature that enables contactless transactions across all the public transport systems in the country such as metros, buses, cabs suburban railways, toll, parking, and topping-up FASTags and also for retail purchases. All the above benefits with a nominal issuance fee of INR 250 per annum.

Speaking at the launch, Shri. Ajay K. Khurana, Executive Director at Bank of Baroda said, “Our Bank believes in offering our customers the best of services and solutions through innovative products. This co-branded RuPay debit card from the partnership with BPCL and NPCI is one such product that provides contactless customer experience bundled with value added services. The fuel card is, amongst the best offering in the market.”

Speaking at the launch, Shri P.S. Ravi, Executive Director (Retail) of BPCL said, “The BPCL BoB RuPay NCMC Platinum International co-branded contactless debit card is an important milestone in BPCL’s digital journey and in line with our Pure for Sure customer promise of continuously offering differentiated value to our customers alongwith the means of staying safe and contactless in their fuel transactions at BPCL fuel stations. We are delighted to partner with Bank of Baroda and NPCI and welcome customers to our card which is integrated with our PetroBonus loyalty program, a unique and differentiating feature of the card program. This unique technology integration will enable our customers to get rewarded with Petromiles each time they fuel at a BPCL fuel station across the country in addition to the bouquet of value ads making it truly the best-in-class co-branded debit card in the country.”

Mr. Rajeeth Pillai, Chief Relationship Management and Marketing, NPCI said, “We are happy to collaborate with Bank of Baroda and Bharat Petroleum to launch the co-branded Platinum International Contactless Debit Card on the RuPay network. We endeavour to empower RuPay’s growing customer base with attractive offers and rewards for fuel transactions carried out at BPCL outlets. We believe that this partnership will add more value for our RuPay customers and provide a rewarding, convenient, and contactless shopping experience to them.”