Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight called back after bomb alert via anonymous call

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was called back from the runway at Cochin International Airport after receiving an anonymous call that a bomb was placed in aircraft.
The aircraft was taxiing on runway when call was received. Following a thorough search after offloading passengers and cargo, it turned out to be a hoax.
Just before 1 p.m., the aircraft was allowed to proceed to its destination.
