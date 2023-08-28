National

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight called back after bomb alert via anonymous call

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was called back from the runway at Cochin International Airport after receiving an anonymous call that a bomb was placed in aircraft.

The aircraft was taxiing on runway when call was received. Following a thorough search after offloading passengers and cargo, it turned out to be a hoax.

Just before 1 p.m., the aircraft was allowed to proceed to its destination.

