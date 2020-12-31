BEL signs contract with Indian Navy for Initial supply of indigenously developed Laser Dazzlers

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a contract with Indian Navy for initially supply 20 Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation Dazlers (Laser Dazzlers) in New Delhi today. The BEL had earlier this month won the contract beating global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in buy global category. These would be manufactured by BEL, Pune plant.

The Laser Dazzler is used as a non-lethal method for warning and stopping suspicious vehicles/boats/aircrafts/UAVs/pirates etc. from approaching secured areas during both day and night. It is capable of dazzle and thereby suppress the person’s/optical sensor’s action with disability glare in case of non-compliance to orders. It disorient/ confuse/blind a person temporarily. It also dazzles and distract aircraft/UAVs. It is a portable, shoulder operated and ruggedized for military use in adverse environmental conditions. Laser dazzler technology was developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

This unique product is indigenously designed and developed for first time for the Armed Forces. It will support the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

