Be it democracy or development, today Jammu and Kashmir, is setting a new example, says PM Narendra Modi at Palli in Samba District

New Delhi : PM Narendra Modi today reached at Palli Panchayat in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day.

While addressing the people PM Modi said, ” New dimensions of development have been created in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2-3 years, be it democracy or development, today Jammu and Kashmir, is setting a new example. ”

Besides, he also said that the people of Palli have demonstrated what ‘Sabka prayas’ can do and with the inauguration of a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli in Samba District, it is moving towards becoming the country’s first panchayat to become carbon neutral…

Further, current year’s Panchayati Raj Day, being celebrated in J&K marks a big change. It is a matter of great pride that when democracy has reached the grassroot level in J&K, I am interacting with you all from here, Modi added.