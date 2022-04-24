CURTAIN RAISER: NAVAL COMMANDERS’ CONFERENCE 22/1

New Delhi : The first edition of Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2022 is scheduled from 25 to 28 Apr 22. The Conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level as well as interact with Senior Government functionaries through an institutionalised forum.

During the Conference, Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Hon’ble External Affairs Minister, Shri S Jaishankar will address and interact with the Naval Commanders on matters pertaining to the national security. The Chiefs of Indian Army and Indian Air Force will also interact with the Naval Commanders to address convergence of the three Services vis-à-vis a common operational environment, as well as discuss avenues of augmenting Tri-Service synergy and readiness.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders will review major Operational, Materiel, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training and Administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last six months and further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives. The conference would also dwell upon dynamics of the geostrategic situation in the backdrop of security scenario in the neighbourhood as well as changes emerging due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Indian Navy is focused on being a combat ready, credible and cohesive force with a future-ready outlook and continues to assiduously execute its mandate. The Navy has witnessed a significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India’s growing maritime interests. Indian Navy’s standing as the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ has also grown concomitantly in recent times. In 2020-21, IN ships have undertaken multiple COVID related outreach missions to provide food and medical aid to IOR littoral nations and beyond as part of Hon’ble PM’s vision of SAGAR (Security AndGrowth for All in Region).