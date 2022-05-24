Bankers Should Make Every Effort to Increase the Credit Deposit Ratio in the State: MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi:Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that bankers should make every effort to increase the credit deposit ratio in the state. More and more attention should be given to sanctioning of loan by expanding the branches of banks in tribal dominated districts.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was presiding over the 182nd meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee at the residence office today. Finance Minister Shri Jagdish Deora, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains along with senior officers and bankers were present. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also released the booklet of Annual Credit Plan 2022-23 in the meeting.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the beneficiaries should be benefited by sanctioning maximum loan cases under Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojna. The distribution of approved cases under the Pradhan Mantri Swa-Nidhi Yojana should be done in time. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that private sectors bank should sanction the cases of PM Swa-Nidhi Yojana by discharging their social responsibility. Under the Chief Minister Rural Street Vendor Scheme, the distribution process should be done according to the approved cases. He expressed displeasure over the slow progress made by HDFC Bank in the National Rural Livelihoods Mission scheme for achieving lesser targets. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. He said that do work speedly for the empowerment of women. To achieve the annual target, every month’s target should be fixed.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed satisfaction over the progress of National Urban Livelihoods Mission scheme. He stressed on increasing the progress of KCC animal husbandry and fisheries. This is very important for doubling the income of farmers and improving the condition of fish farmers. He directed to boost the progress of Prime Minister Micro Food Enterprises Upgradation Scheme. The Chief Minister said that this is an important scheme of the Government of India. Work on this seriously with full attention. Instructions were given to increase the recovery percentage of NPAs in the self-employment schemes. He said that the progress of social security schemes should be increased.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that bankers should work fast in Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy and Implementation Plan-2022. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is giving a lot of emphasis on startups. Make sure that the Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy is well implemented and move forward rapidly. Provide maximum employment to the youth. Swift India Automated E-Stamping was discussed in the meeting. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan talked about starting its use.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that every effort should be made to achieve the set targets. Madhya Pradesh is moving from a developing state to a developed state, so pay attention seriously to the CD ratio. He said that a big step should be taken in the direction of women empowerment. Approve as many loans as possible to grow the groups. Focus on employment generation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and weaker sections. Employment Day will be celebrated every month in the state. Provide employment by setting a target for every month. Provide employment to unemployed educated youth by fulfilling the targets of ambitious schemes. Make every effort to increase entrepreneurship among the weaker sections. He directed to organise Employment Day on 30th May.