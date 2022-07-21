Bank of Baroda Launches Hackathon in Collaboration with Microsoft

Mumbai : Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced the launch of an online nationwide Hackathon, on the occasion of its 115th Foundation Day, in collaboration with Microsoft. Through the hackathon, Bank of Baroda aims to encourage participants to develop innovative solutions to address specific business use cases defined by the Bank and co-create solutions along with the Bank. The hackathon is open to both individuals and teams – developers, students, professionals, start-ups, fintechs etc.

The three-month long hackathon will include an online software coding/prototype development competition. The six themes for the hackathon are:

• Automated Cheque Processing

• Video Analytics

• Virtual Avatar

• Call Centre Analytics

• Virtual Assistant

• Alternate Authentication

Shri Ajay K Khurana, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “The banking industry has changed and continues to change dramatically. Bank of Baroda’s large-scale hackathon is an opportunity for us to stay ahead of the curve by co-creating innovative solutions with enterprising minds as we gear up for the banking of tomorrow. The hackathon is a wonderful platform for India’s aspiring talent to exhibit their tech knowhow and creativity, while being mentored by experienced executives from the Bank. We are also pleased to collaborate with Microsoft in this initiative.”

Commenting on the initiative Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director, Microsoft India said, ‘’We are pleased to partner with Bank of Baroda, in its digital transformation journey to reimagine the banking experience for its customers. The hackathon is an opportune time for developers to use Azure’s solutions to build unique digital experiences that will help in creating distinctive customer experiences and will pave way for next generation banking experiences.”

Contestants can participate in the hackathon by visiting https://bit.ly/BOB-Hackathon2022. Participants can form a team of a maximum of four people to participate. Individuals and teams can register for the hackathon and submit ideas from 20th July 2022 to 14th September 2022 (both dates inclusive). Shortlisted teams will be asked to develop a prototype which will form the basis for deciding the winners. Shortlisted teams will be provided Azure credits, technical resources and mentoring sessions by Microsoft and Bank of Baroda subject matter experts.

The top three winning -teams will be awarded cash prizes ranging from Rs 2 lakh to 5 lakh. They will also get the opportunity to work with Bank of Baroda and co-create innovative solutions for the Bank.