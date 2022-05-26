Bangladesh plans to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India

New Delhi: Bangladesh has planned to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India under the Government to Government contract, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder told the official news agency BSS on Tuesday.

He said that the food ministry has taken the necessary steps in this regard by sending an offer letter to India through the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi. After the clearance from the Indian government, price fixation-related negotiation will be done with the Indian companies authorised to export wheat.

Earlier, Bangladesh completed a tender for the import of around 3 lakh tonnes of wheat from India out of which 1.5 lakh tonnes is being unloaded at the Chattogram port. The remaining consignment is also in the pipeline.

Bangladesh has an annual wheat demand for 75 lakh tonnes out of which 11 lakh tonnes are produced locally and the rest of it is imported. Russia, Ukraine, India and Canada are the main sources of the import of wheat for Bangladesh. It spent Taka 13,211 crore on the import of wheat in the FY 2020-21. Bangladesh is the largest importer of wheat from India.