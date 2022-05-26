Delhi court awards life imprisonment to Kashmiri Separatist Yasin Malik under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act

New Delhi: A Delhi court today awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in a terror funding case.

The NIA had sought the death penalty before the Delhi court for Malik. The Investigative agency told Special Judge Praveen Singh in in-chamber proceedings that Malik was responsible for the Kashmiri exodus.

The amicus curiae appointed by the court to assist Malik had sought minimum punishment, life imprisonment in the matter.

The judge, however, said that since he has already been convicted, there was no point in arguing on the facts of the case and that he was already given the opportunity.

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the People of the Doda district in the Jammu Division have welcomed the decision of the Delhi Court in awarding Life Imprisonment to Yasin Malik. They said that this decision will send a clear message to all such elements who have been indulging in such terror acts.