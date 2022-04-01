Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) produced highest ever locomotives during the financial year 2021-22

New Delhi : Banaras Locomotive Works created history by setting a new record by manufacturing the highest number of locomotives till date during the financial year 2021-22. A total of 367 locomotives were manufactured this year including 04 locomotives exported to Mozambique, which is a huge achievement in itself. These 367 locomotives include passenger locomotive WAP7 total 31, freight locomotive WAG9 total 332 and Mozambique 04 locomotives.

Along with this, BLW received 60.68 crores from exported locos in the financial year 2021-22 and a total of 704 crores since 2011 and 1837 crores from non-railway customers since 2011 till date. In the year 2021-22, BLW generated revenue of 6.09 crores from exported locomotive parts as against 1.08 crores in the previous year 2020-21, which is an increase of 464 percent over the previous year. Similarly, the revenue received from non-railway customers from the supply of locomotive parts was 16.4 crores as compared to 8.29 crores in the previous year 2020-21, which was 98.6 percent higher in comparison.

Visit of High-level delegation of National Railways of Zimbabwe to Banaras Locomotive Works:

BLW make Diesel Locomotives are making their presence felt in Africa.

In the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Cape Gauge Diesel Locomotives Designed in India,

• Made in India and

• Financed by India

• For Export

Were exported to for Mozambique.

The crank-case assembly, which is most important item of the engine, is made in-house at BLW. These locomotives are currently successfully being operated as multiple units to haul coal from Coal Mines.

These locomotives were formally inaugurated by H.E. the President of Mozambique, in presence of H.E. the President of Zimbabwe at Beira on 11th of February 2022 and High Commissioner of India at Mozambique. This threw the spot light on BLW and catapulted it as a trustworthy partner and locomotive manufacturing brand.

As a result, a five-member high-level delegation of National Railways of Zimbabwe along with the officials of M/s RITES are visiting India.

Ms. Anjali Goyal General Manager BLW greeted Advocate Martin Tafara Dinha Board Chairman NRZ, Mr. Elesh Kumar Patel Board Member, Ms. Respina Zinyanduko General Manager, Mr. Lovemore Katonha Traction and Quality and Mr. Tsietsi Ndlovu Regional Engineer during their meeting with RITES and assured them of full support and promptness in fulfilling their export orders. She assured the Team from Zimbabwe that BLW was very keen on participating in the economic growth and modernization of the National Railways of Zimbabwe. The team from National Railways of Zimbabwe visited Banaras Locomotive Works on 29.03.2022 to see the manufacturing facilities available at BLW.

On this occasion, a meeting of delegates was held with a team of higher officials from BLW. During the meeting, capabilities of BLW were showcased and details of loco exported were apprised to delegation from Zimbabwe.

Thereafter, the high level delegation visited various shops of BLW Workshop like New Block Shop, Engine Test Shop, Loco Assembly Shop etc. During shop visit, delegation was apprised about the various stages of manufacturing involved in manufacturing of locomotives. Delegation was also shown state of the art manufacturing facilities available at BLW. Standard gauge Locomotive converted from Broad Gauge locomotive was also shown to the delegation. The delegation was impressed by the design capabilities and manufacturing facilities available at BLW.