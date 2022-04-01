Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi completes highest ever flying hours

New Delhi : Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi(IGRUA), India’s largest flying academy, has completed the target of 19,000 flying hours in 2021-22.IGRUA completed a total of 19,110 flying hours in financial year 2021-22 which is highest since its establishment in 1986. The highest flying hours completed before this were 18,776 in 2013-14 but with a fleet of 24 aircraft as compared to the current fleet of 18 aircraft.

IGRUA’s per aircraft utilisation in 2021-22 is 1062 hours per annum. This is the first time in IGRUA’s history that IGRUA has crossed the magic figure of 1000 hours per aircraft per annum. The previous highest was 782 hours per aircraft per annum in 2013-14.

In 2020-21, IGRUA completed 13,282 flying hours and produced 62 Commercial Pilot License (CPL) holders, despite the severe disruption caused by Covid-19. The performance was quite comparable to the pre-Covid year 2019-20 when IGRUA completed 14,830 hours and produced 67 CPL holders.

IGRUA is likely to complete 20,000 flying hours in 2022-23.