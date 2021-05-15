Balbir Sidhu Condoles Death Of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nephew’s Abhay Singh Sandhu

Chandigarh: The Health Minister Mr. Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday condoled the sad demise of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nephew’s Abhay Singh Sandhu, who passed away in Fortis Hospital, Mohali where he failed to recover from post COVID-19 heath related complications.



In a condolence message, he recalled the remarkable role of Abhay Sandhu as a social activist. Mr. Sandhu relentlessly worked to spread the ideology of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at world level.



Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, relatives and friends, the Mr. Balbir Sidhu prayed to the Almighty to give courage to bear this irreparable loss in the hour of grief and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.



Notably, Mr. Abhay Singh was son Mr. Kulbir Singh who was younger brother of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

