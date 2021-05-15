Punjab CM Mourns Death Of 6, Due To Drowning; Announces Rs. 50000 Each For The Families

Chandigarh: Expressing deep shock over the tragic incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announces ex-gratia of Rs 50000 to the families of each of the five children who drowned in a pond in a Ludhiana village, as well as the migrant who also died while trying to save them.



The incident happened in village Mangarh, where the five migrant children, aged between 7 and 10 years, accidentally drowned to death. The 22-year-old migrant who jumped into the pond in a futile attempt to rescue them also lost his life.



The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved migrant families, and directed the district authorities to offer all possible support to them in this hour of grief.



According to the Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana Varinder Kumar Sharma, four bodies had so far been recovered and search for the remaining two was in progress.

Related