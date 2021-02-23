Bajaj Auto launches the new Pulsar 180

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar 180 – augmenting the lineup of the most popular entry-sport motorcycle brand in India. With bold decals & twin pilot lamps with Auto Headlamp On (AHO), the Pulsar 180 is a stylish nod to the design that started the bike revolution in the 150 cc+ segments in the country. The new avatar gets sporty split seats, black alloy wheels and an ‘infinity’ LED tail lamp. The motorcycle is equipped with a 4 – stroke SOHC 2-Valve Air Cooled BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi engine. It delivers peak torque of 14.52 Nm (at 6500 rpm) and 12.52 kW power at 8500 rpm. It also features a 5-speed transmission gear box with telescopic anti friction bush in the front suspension and a 5-way Adjustable Nitrox Shock Absorber in the rear suspension.

The new Pulsar 180 caters to a fast-growing segment of customers who seek premium quality, cutting edge international style and world-class performance. Currently, 20% of the sports biking segment is accounted for, by the 180-200cc motorcycles and new Pulsar 180 will target consumers looking for a sports vehicle offering the best in technology and performance, cementing its leadership in this segment in India, that has been unchallenged for the last 20 years.

The 2021 Pulsar 180 will be available at an Rs 1,07,904/- (ex-showroom Delhi) across all Bajaj Auto authorised dealerships in India.