Bajaj Auto introduces the Platina 110-ABS: The ‘safest’ bike in its segment

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto, The World’s Favorite Indian, has launched the all-new Platina 110 with a segment first ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). Priced at INR 65,920, the ABS braking technology provides for best-in-class braking that prevents skidding or loss of control in sudden-braking scenarios. The ABS that is coupled to a 240 mm front disc brake, makes the new Platina, its segment’s safest bike.

Anti-lock braking or ABS, involves an electronic controller that monitors the wheel speed under sudden or extreme braking, and through a feedback loop, releases and reapplies the brakes, faster than any human intervention can manage. In doing so, the system works to prevent ‘locking’ of the wheel, that otherwise may cause loss of control or skidding.

Along with ABS, the Platina comes equipped with a ComforTec package that includes quilted seats, a Nitrox spring-on-spring suspension as well as tubeless tyres to offer unparalleled comfort on the road.

Powering the Platina is a 115 cc, four stoke, single cylinder, air cooled engine with Electronic Injection, that makes 6.33 KW power (8.6 PS) @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm torque @5000 rpm. The refreshed look sees new mirrors for improved visibility as well as hand-guards to offer extra protection while riding on varied surfaces. The bike will be available in exciting colours – charcoal black, volcanic red & beach blue and is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

The new Platina 110 ABS continues to offer segment leading features such as:

ABS (Anti lock Braking System) – for the first time in its segment

20% longer front & rear (with Nitrox) suspension that offers less jerks in potholes

Long quilted seats that provide comfort for rider and pillion

LED Headlamp with integrated DRL that provides clear visibility and adds style

● ABS-indicating analog speedometer

*based on internal testingCommenting on the launch Mr Sarang Kanade, President – Domestic Motorcycles Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “The new Platina 110 ABS offers unmatched safety by offering riders complete control over unforeseen braking scenarios. We hope that millions of Indians who ride across varying terrains & roads of the country would take cognizance of the need to keep themselves & their loved ones safe and upgrade to the best-in-segment braking technology. The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of Comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes and now with the addition of ABS, it remains a generation ahead of its competitors.”