Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority Successfully Concludes Three-City India Roadshow  

New Delhi: Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) successfully concluded its three-city roadshow in India from February 12th to February 16th, 2024. The event featured the participation of 17 partners from Bahrain who visited Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Bangalore, engaging in meaningful interactions with the travel trade fraternity of these cities.

The Bahraini delegation comprised leading Destination Management Companies (DMCs), hoteliers, and airline partners, with high focus on the Indian market. Through over 150 productive one-on-one Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings, BTEA effectively showcased Bahrain’s diverse tourism offerings to the travel trade professionals of the three cities. Additionally, the team delivered concise destination presentations highlighting Bahrain’s cultural, adventure, shopping, sightseeing, and staycation experiences.

As the sole island destination in the GCC region, Bahrain, often referred to as the pearl of Arabia, boasts stunning beaches, water sports, and unique activities like pearl diving and shucking, catering to tourists’ varied interests. Renowned for its safety, particularly for women travellers, and vibrant nightlife, Bahrain promises an enriching four-day holiday experience for Indian visitors.

Ms. Maryam Toorani, Director of Marketing and Promotions at Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) said “We are delighted with the overwhelming response received during our India roadshow. It was a testament to the growing interest and demand for Bahrain as a preferred destination among Indian travellers. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts, we aim to significantly increase the number of visitors from various segments such as leisure, MICE, and weddings in the coming years.”

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) is poised to leverage the impetus gained from the India roadshow to implement innovative marketing strategies, expand outreach initiatives, and develop tailored experiences that resonate with the evolving preferences of Indian travellers. By binding the power of collaboration and innovation, BTEA is confident in its ability to position Bahrain as a unique tourism destination for Indian travellers.