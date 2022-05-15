New Delhi :As India clinches the Thomas Cup title for the first time, Badminton Association of India (BAI) announces prize money of Rs 1 crore for the players and Rs 20 lakhs for our support staff. It’s a proud moment for every Indian, said Assam CM & president of BAI Himanta Biswa Sarma .
Badminton Association of India (BAI) announces prize money of Rs 1 crore for the players and Rs 20 lakhs for our support staff of the Thomas Cup-winning Indian team
Prev Post
India is going to be a magnificent cruise destination – Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH