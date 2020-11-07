Backed record production and sale of Fertilisers FACT makes record profit of Rs 83.07 Crore for quarter ended 30 September 2020

New Delhi: The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), a Public Sector Company under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, has made a record profit of Rs.83.07 Crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2020. This is an all time high operating profit reported in a quarter by the Company. Profit during same period last year was Rs 6.26 crore. The Company also reported a turn over of Rs.1047 Crore for the quarter, as compared to Rs.931 Cr during the same period last year.

During the quarter ended 30th September, 2020, the production and sales of FACTAMFOS, the Company’s flagship product, and Ammonium Sulphate surpassed all time high quarterly records.

The Company imported two shipments of MOP and one shipment of NPK fertilisers during the first half year.

Highlights

All time high quarterly FACTAMFOS production of 2.36 Lakh MTs.

All time high Ammonium Sulphate production of 0.69 Lakh MTs.

FACTAMFOS and Ammonium Sulphate sales reached 2.77 Lakh MTs and 0.08 Lakh MTs respectively, for the quarter.

MOP sales of 0.46 Lakh MTs and imported NPK sales of 0.26 Lakh MTs.

All time high half yearly FACTAMFOS sales of 4.63 Lakh MTs.

Started dispatch of fertilisers through coastal shipping route during the second quarter.

The Company entered new markets in West Bengal and Odisha.

The Company could achieve this sterling performance despite the limitations on account of Covid-19 pandemic, and observing all the Covid protocols and guidelines issued by the Government of India and Government of Kerala.

