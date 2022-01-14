Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrates the joyous tradition of Harvest Festivals through “Umang” and “Udaan”

New Delhi : Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. The amalgamation of celebrating 75 years of independence with “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and the different harvest festivals across the country highlight the embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political, and economic identity. The colourful Umang of Rangoli making and vibrant Udaan of Kite Flying was celebrated today amongst culture performances. The occasion was graced by Minister of State for Culture Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi and Minister of State for Textile Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh. Secretary Culture Shri Govind Mohan and Secretary Textiles Shri Upendra Prasad Singh were also present on this occasion.

“Umang and Udaan”, representing the colours of rangoli and the flight of the kites symbolizing our vibrant culture, were celebrated across 18 states and Union Territories at more than 70 locations to showcase the event. Be it be Uttarayan in Gujarat and Rajasthan, lohri in Punjab Pongal in southern regions, Makar Sankranti in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the essence of celebration remains the same. These truly represent the spirit of Ek Bharart Shreshtha Bharat which is embodied in our culture all around us.

MoS Textile Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh while celebrating the Harvest Festival mentioned the importance of nature its productivity and its relationship with people of India.

MoS Culture Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi commended the efforts of all the people across the country celebrating the festival and its culture maintaining the norms to keep safe against the pandemic. The celebration also marks a tribute towards people who have contributed to make India a progressive society

Secretary, Ministry of Culture Shri Govind Mohan highlighted the importance of Harvest festivals as the vitality of agriculture and its produce in the country and how these festivals celebrate this important part of Indian society

Secretary, Ministry of Textiles Shri Upendra Prasad Singh mentioned the importance of art and handicraft in the beauty of celebration of Harvest Festivals. These handicrafts are not only representative of our culture but also a significant means of livelihood in India.

Interesting conversations with local artisans and kite flyers who make kite highlighted the beauty of the art form that is celebrated as a festival across the country. Bright coloured kites, spools and their coloured threads painted a perfect picture in the Indian skies symbolising reaching out to everyone beyond boundaries. From Ahmadabad in Gujarat to Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh or Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana, people shared their stories celebrating nature’s most important gift. Apart from these people from Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Patna in Bihar also joined in with their celebrations. They also expressed their gratitude towards the Ministry of Culture for giving them the opportunity to express their views. These local flavours create a beautiful picture of “Unity and Diversity” present in our country

Cultural performances by tribal communities made the occasion vibrant and musical. This celebration not only highlighted a vital part of the journey of 75 years of independent India, but also showcased the relationship between productivity of mother earth and sustainability of India as a progressive society.

The event culminated with an expression of “New India” that progresses while celebrating its culture. The amalgamation of flying high like kites and keeping its feet deep rooted in its traditions and values.