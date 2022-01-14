Odisha : 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton arrives in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, the much awaited 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton has arrived in Bhubaneswar today. The Baton was received and welcomed by Chairman, Odisha Hockey Promotion Council, Dillip Tirkey along with officials from DSYS and Odisha Olympic Association.
Eminent sportspersons Anuradha Biswal & Shradhanjali Samantaray were also present on the occasion. The relay baton will stay in the capital tonight and will tour to Puri & Konark tomorrow before returning to Bhubaneswar for the symbolic relay at Kalinga Stadium.