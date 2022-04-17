“Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres achieves yet another milestone – Records all time high teleconsultations on a single day!”

New Delhi : More than 3 lakh teleconsultations were done in a day at Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) on 16th April 2022. This is the highest number of teleconsultations ever done at AB-HWCs on a single day, surpassing its earlier record of 1.8 lakh teleconsultations per day. This was achieved on the day when AB-HWCs were celebrating the 4th Anniversary under the chairmanship of Hon’ble Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

The teleconsultations are carried out by AB-HWC on the e-Sanjeevani platform. This doctor-to-doctor teleconsultation system, where on one end there is a Specialist doctor sitting at district hospital or at medical college hospital and on the other end is a General doctor/Community health officer along with the patient. This assures specialist consultation for continuum of care, minimizing physical travel of patients, reducing cost and potential hardship. The Community Health Officer at the Sub Health Centre – Health and Wellness Centre (SHC-HWC) and Medical Officer at the Primary health Centre – Health and Wellness Centre (PHC-HWC), are leveraging teleconsultation for seeking guidance of specialists in District Hospitals, Medical Colleges and even in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country, to render comprehensive care for the patient, visiting their AB-HWC.

The Hon’ble Union Minister’s constant encouragement and support to States/UTs for teleconsultations, has been a strong motivation for the States/UTs to achieve this formidable record. During the 4th anniversary celebrations too, the Hon’ble minister had interacted with patients, Specialists in AIIMS and Community Health Officers at AB-HWCs, for seeking their opinion on teleconsultations.

The record achievement on a single day is also a testimony for e-Sanjeevani platform’s robust technology. With around 1 Lakh AB-HWCs already registered as spokes seeking consultation and more than 25000 hubs providing teleconsultations, e-Sanjeevani portal has been facilitating access to healthcare services across the length and breadth of the country.

Teleconsultations have indeed emerged as a boon to assure timely specialist services to poorest of the poor, in the remotest part of this diverse and large country.