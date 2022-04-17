Ministry of Panchayati Raj organized the National Conference on Poverty free and Enhanced livelihood village and Self Sufficient infrastructure Village

New Delhi : Iconic Week Celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of Ministry of Panchayati Raj concludes today with enthusiastic participation, attention and response from elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and other key stakeholders. Ministry of Panchayati Raj organized a series of National Conferences as part of Iconic Week celebrations to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) during 11th -17th April 2022. More than 5000 participants during seven days brought the experience and shared learnings by Panchayats from different States and UTs ranging from Andaman & Nicobar Islands to Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Nagaland to Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to Tamil Nadu, with Puducherry and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. With commitment of collaboration from UN agencies, academic institutions and NGOs, central Ministries and States driving home the whole of society and whole of Government approach towards localisation of SDG at village level.

To fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Ramrajya, nation has to fight against poverty and corruption. Poverty is the root cause of slow pace of development of any nation. Poverty is a major obstacle in progressive development, if development is to be accelerated, and then the problem of poverty has to be eradicated from the root. This is the main objective of the Sustainable Development Goals, which the Central Government, State Government and all the departments are trying to achieve.

On the 7th day of celebration of Iconic Week under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Panchayati Raj organized the National Level Conference on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on (Theme-1 Poverty free and Enhanced livelihood village) and (Theme 6: Self Sufficient infrastructure Village).

The programme was inaugurated by Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Hon’ble Minister of State for Panchayati Raj with the lighting of the lamp along with Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Shri Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ms. Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP.

Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj emphasised on the infrastructure that were developed in the recent days. He stated that infrastructure plays an important role in the development of society and eradication of poverty. In this context roads were constructed under PMGSY, high speed internet connectivity provided in Gram Panchayats, Gas pipeline established etc.

Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development shared that Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved by 2030 and the program of this Iconic week inspired a lot to Elected Representatives and functionaries. Each person should fight for his right and one should support in achieving this. Role of the Elected Representative is very important towards visualization of next 25 Years . Further he explained that the role SHGs in the development of the rural India is very important and we should promote SHGs activities. He also emphasised Village Poverty Reduction (VPRP) may be included while formation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). Thematic videos of Bancharoda Gram Panchayat of Chhattisgarh in poverty free village and Shala Gram Panchayat of Himachal Pradesh on Self-Sufficient infrastructure village were also played.

Joint Statement of Understanding was signed between Ms. Shoko Noda Resident Representative, UNDP-India and Shri. Sunil Kumar Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj for working together for the eradication of poverty and development of infrastructure in rural India.

In technical session-1, Shri Charanjeet Singh, Joint Secretary, MoRD presented his views and shared that inter-departmental convergence is very important and strengthening of monitoring structure is also to be done from time to time. Smt. Chhavi Jha, Joint Secretary, Deptt. of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare presented on LSDGs focusing on Poverty Alleviation through Sustainable Agricultural Practices for Livelihoods and Dr. Ashutosh Ojha, Deputy Director-General, MOSPI presented on Role of SDG Indicators for progress analysis in Rural India.

In technical session-2, Shri Amit Kumar, Head Inclusive Growth, UNDP India, Shri Alkesh Wadhwani, Director Poverty Alleviation Country, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation presented on Localization of SDGs focusing on Sustainable Solution to Rural Livelihood Promotions for Poverty Alleviation and Infrastructure Development in the rural India.

Dr. Aruna Limaye Sharma, (Retd. IAS), Member Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) presented on Importance of Self Sufficient Infrastructure in GPs for Poverty Alleviation & Livelihood Promotions among rural Poor. Prof. Rintu Banerjee, Head, Centre for Rural Development and Innovative Sustainable Technology, Head, Agriculture & Food Engineering, IIT Kharagpur shared his views on Technological Advancements to achieving Poverty Alleviation and Livelihood Enhancement GPs.

States of Maharashtra, Sikkim and Madhya Pradesh shared their experience, challenges and success stories in Poverty Free village and Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha on Self Sufficient Infrastructure.

Summing of the technical sessions and program, Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Panchayati Raj exhorted the Elected Representatives of Panchayats to work for development of their respective Panchayats with renewed vigour and zeal. They should think out of box and bring about development by trying innovative measures. It was high time that the Panchayat representatives, officials and other stakeholders should work in tandem and convergence of efforts for achieving sustainable development at grass root level. He also emphasised that transparency and accountability should also be ensured which will instil confidence of poor and marginalised community in the Panchayats. He further hopes that the participants will be greatly benefited with the experience sharing by different panchayats/Institutions in all the 7 days and will try to replicate the same.

The concluding day celebration of the Iconic Week witnessed active participation of all the participants reaffirming the resolve of ‘Panchayaton ke Navnirman ka Sankalpotsav’.