New Delhi : The Ayush Grid Project is conceptualized by the Ministry of Ayush for creating a comprehensive Information Technology backbone for entire Ayush sector. The Ayush Grid platform envisages digitization of service delivery across the six functional areas — Health Services, Education, Research, Drug Administration, Medicinal Plants, and Ministry of Ayash Oversight along with capacity building and media outreach.

The proposed objectives, structure, functions along with the timelines of the Ayush Grid Project are as under:

Objectives: i. Enhance access to Ayush services like health services, education, research, etc. in India and at the global level.

ii. Ensure holistic coverage of the Ayush sector by digital solutions.

iii. Increase digital collaboration and exchange of best practices among Ayush stakeholders.

iv. Attaining highest possible level of health & well-being as per National Health Policy 2017.

v. Good Health & Well-being (Ensure healthy lives & promote well-being for all at all ages) in alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) -3, 2030.

vi. Quality Education (Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all) as per SDG-4 2030

vii. Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation) as per SDG-9 2030

Structure: As per High level Advisory Committee (HLAC) report and Detailed Project Report(DPR), the Ayush Grid follows relevant design principles of India Enterprise Architecture (IndEA) 2.0, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) Framework and also related principles and standards of National Digital Health Blueprint (NDHB) framework. Ayush Grid Architecture has been designed as a four-layer model, as under:

i. Ayush Core Layer (which also connects to ABDM and other external ecosystems)- Consist of Development of Ayush Core registries, Ayush Core Directories, Ayush Architecture repositories, Ayush Morbidity codes, Ayush Drugs codes etc

ii. Ayush National Layer- Consists of developing all Ayush IT Applications and common reference applications and hand holding for use of applications developed.

iii. Ayush State Layer- State/UT Governments and Private stakeholders shall be given choice of using IT Applications developed under Ayush Grid or to use their own IT systems if available. There will be integration / seamless data exchange and interoperability between various related applications as per the need.

iv. Ayush Citizen Access Layer- Public facing Portals and Mobile apps through which the envisaged services are to be offered to public.

Functions: Digitization of all functionalities and processes in Ayush sector, through applications developed under Ayush Grid with data exchange and interoperability with internal and external applications as per the need.

Timelines: As per the DPR and final approval of the Project.

This information was given by Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.