The present installed power capacity in the country is around 408.72 GW, which is adequate to meet the needs of the country: R.K Singh

New Delhi : The present installed power capacity in the country is around 408.72 GW, which is adequate to meet the needs of the country. The electricity generation from all conventional and non-conventional sources in the country during current year 2022-23 (up to October, 2022) was 970,683 Million Units (MU). The production of electricity is consistent with the demand of electricity.

Government of India launched Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) in Decemeber, 2014. Under this scheme, all states had reported electrification of all census villages, as on 28th April, 2018 and a total of 18,374 villages were electrified under DDUGJY.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.