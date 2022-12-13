A total of 2.86 crore rural Households were electrified under the aegis of Saubhagya:R.K Singh

Government of India launched the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) in December, 2014 for rural electrification works across the country.

Under DDUGJY and thereafter under Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya), the electrification of all villages and all willing Households was completed by 31st March, 2019 as reported by all State Governments.

A total of 2.86 crore Households were electrified under the aegis of Saubhagya including additional households in two tranches that were unwilling for electrification earlier but became willing later. The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) has provisions for providing assistance for giving connectivity to any habitation/household which may have been left out, provided that the said house/habitation was in existence when DDUGJY/Saubhagya were sanctioned.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.