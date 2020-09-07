Ather 450X to hit the roads from November 2020

New Delhi: Ather Energy, one of India’s first smart electric two-wheeler makers announced the deliveries of their flagship scooter Ather 450X, one of the quickest scooters in the 125cc category to begin from November 2020. Ather confirmed that by Q1 of 2021 the Ather 450X will be seen on roads across all the 10 cities announced earlier this year, i.e. in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Coimbatore. The deliveries will begin in a phased manner beginning with Bengaluru and Chennai first and then the rest of the cities.

Consumer perception around the Ather 450X will change based on trials and the true performance of the vehicle can be experienced. In order to let people experience the vehicle, Ather will be aggressively promoting the vehicle on-ground and begin test rides starting October across all the markets. Ather Energy is also partnering with premium partners across key markets to set up the Ather experience centers. As for public charging, Ather will be setting up its fast-charging network

– Ather Grid across each city before delivery so new owners have a hassle-free experience once the vehicle has been delivered. Ather plans to set up 10-15 fast charging points across each city in Phase 1.

Timeline for Deliveries

City Timeline Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune Starting November 2020 Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad Starting November 2020 Delhi, Mumbai Starting December 2020 Coimbatore & other cities Starting Q1 2021

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy said “The pandemic did disrupt our timelines by a few months, but we have been able to get back on track with our plans. We used the time to refine our expansion plan and get the ball rolling on our go-to-market strategy. We have also been working very actively with our supplier partners to ensure minimal disruption in the supply chain. The excitement and the wait has been too long now we can’t wait to get started. We will soon share more information on our dealer network and Ather Grid points across each city. The demand has been phenomenal, and we are sure with different ownership and purchase models that we will introduce, it will help consumers make the shift to electric with ease. Exciting times ahead.”

