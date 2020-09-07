Odisha: 386 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 386 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 247 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 245 recoveries (6 September data) have been reported recently.

Out of the 386 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 247 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 245 recoveries (6 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/oRMHQn8NDt

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 7, 2020