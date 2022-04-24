At the core of our good governance efforts in India’s villages is to leverage the power of technology for the welfare of people: PM

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that at the core of our good governance efforts in India’s villages is to leverage the power of technology for the welfare of people. For this, Shri Modi has given an example of SVAMITVA scheme which has given great results.

In response to a tweet by MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister said;

“At the core of our good governance efforts in India’s villages is to leverage the power of technology for the welfare of people. An example of this is the SVAMITVA scheme which has given great results.”