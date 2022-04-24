Over 2.65Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 187.67 Cr (1,87,67,20,318) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,30,29,745sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.65 Cr (2,65,75,579) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 3,87,719precaution doses have been administered in age group 18-59 years so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10404725 2nd Dose 10012053 Precaution Dose 4694892 FLWs 1st Dose 18414942 2nd Dose 17532038 Precaution Dose 7340412 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 26575579 2nd Dose 2932476 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58140660 2nd Dose 41345317 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555482878 2nd Dose 475434938 Precaution Dose 84549 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202883319 2nd Dose 187363960 Precaution Dose 303170 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126838741 2nd Dose 116719403 Precaution Dose 14216266 Precaution Dose 2,66,39,289 Total 1,87,67,20,318

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 15,873.Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,755patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,19,479.

2,593new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,36,532COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.47Cr (83,47,17,702) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.54% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.59%.