Kia announces its entry into India’s EV market; to bring EV6 to India in a limited quantity

Chennai: Kia India, the fastest-growing carmaker in the country, announces its entry into the Indian EV market with EV6. The first BEV from Kia, the EV6, is globally acclaimed for its design, quality, and features and was first unveiled globally in March 2021. The vehicle is built on Kia’s new dedicated EV platform E-GMP and is pegged to offer premium mobility solutions to its customers. The most hi-tech Kia ever made, the EV6 is a true game-changer, designed from the ground up to make electric mobility fun, convenient, and accessible. It combines a highly impressive real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, and a spacious, high-tech interior. The brand will only be bringing limited units of the car and bookings of the vehicle will commence on May 26, 2022, followed by its launch soon after.

The EV6 will be an exclusive offering from Kia India and only available in limited quantities in 2022. With the vehicle, the company doesn’t just want to target the EV customers but intends to reach out to every potential premium car customer. The EV6 is Kia’s most celebrated EV globally and redefines the boundaries of electric mobility. Recently, the car won the prestigious European Car of the Year 2022.