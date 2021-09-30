Assured career progression of sportspersons with Railways is being worked out : Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi : Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that assured career progression of sportsperson with Railways is being worked out. He instructed senior officials to prepare a draft of career progression of Railway sportspersons by 30th October, 2021.
The Minister felicitated Railways’ medal winners and participants of Tokyo Olympics here today in a function organized by Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) to honour Indian Railways’ 25 medalist players and 6 coaches who participated in the XXXII Olympic Games 2020 games held in Tokyo, Japan. During the event, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board,Suneet Sharma and other senior Railway officials were also present.
The Railway minister had declared Special Cash Awards to Indian Railways athletes and coaches besides Railway Sports Promotion Board’s regular Cash Awards. He had announced Special Cash Awards for the players (Gold – 3 Crore, Silver- 2 Crore, Bronze- 1 Crore, up to 8th participants – 35 Lakh, Participants – 7.5 Lakh) and for the Coaches (Gold medal – 25 Lakh, Silver medal – 20 Lakh, Bronze medal – 15 Lakh and attached to other participants – 7.5 Lakh). Indian Railways athletes and coaches were given Special Cash Awards with a sum of total Rupees Twelve Crore Ninety Seven Lakh Fifty Thousand on this occasion.
Players:-
S.No.
Name (Ms./Shri)
Rly
Game
Event
Position / Medal
Amount
1.
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
NFR
Weightlifting
Individual
Silver
2 Crore
2
Ravi Kumar
NR
Wrestling
Individual
Silver
2 Crore
3.
Amit Rohidas
WR
Hockey (M)
Team
Bronze
1 Crore
4.
Nilkanta Sharma
WR
Hockey (M)
Team
Bronze
1 Crore
5.
Bajrang Punia
NR
Wrestling
Individual
Bronze
1 Crore
6.
Deep Grace Ekka
WR
Hockey (W)
Team
4th Place
35 Lakh
7.
Nikki Pradhan
SER
Hockey (W)
Team
4th Place
35 Lakh
8.
Gurjit Kaur
NCR
Hockey (W)
Team
4th Place
35 Lakh
9.
Nisha
NCR
Hockey (W)
Team
4th Place
35 Lakh
10.
Neha
NR
Hockey (W)
Team
4th Place
35 Lakh
11.
Sushila Chanu
CR
Hockey (W)
Team
4th Place
35 Lakh
12.
Monika
CR
Hockey (W)
Team
4th Place
35 Lakh
13.
Navjot Kaur
RCF
Hockey (W)
Team
4th Place
35 Lakh
14.
Salima Tete
SER
Hockey (W)
Team
4th Place
35 Lakh
15.
Navneet Kaur
WR
Hockey (W)
Team
4th Place
35 Lakh
16.
Lalremsiami
RCF
Hockey (W)
Team
4th Place
35 Lakh
17.
Vandana Katriya
CR
Hockey (W)
Team
4th Place
35 Lakh
18.
Kaml Preet Kaur
DMW
Athletics (Discus Throw)
Individual
6th Place
35 Lakh
19.
Vinesh Phogat
NR
Wrestling
Individual
Participation
7.5 Lakh
20.
Bhawana Jat
ER
Athletics (Rack Walk)
Individual
Participation
7.5 Lakh
21.
Priyanka Goswami
NER
Athletics (Rack Walk)
Individual
Participation
7.5 Lakh
22.
Sutirtha Mukherjee
SER
Table Tennis
Women Singles
Participation
7.5 Lakh
23.
Pranati Nayak
CLW
Gymnastic (W)
Individual
Participation
7.5 Lakh
24.
Annu Rani
DMW
Athletics (Javelion Throw)
Individual
Participation
7.5 Lakh
25.
Revathy Veeramani
SR
Athletics (4×400)
Individual
Participation
7.5 Lakh
Coaches
S.N
Name (Ms./Shri)
Rly
Game
Highest Medal
Amount
1.
Vijay Sharma
NR
Weightlifting
Silver
20 lakh
2
Md. Ali Qamar
ER
Boxing
Bronze
15 lakh
3.
Anil Mann
NR
Wrestling
Silver
20 lakh
4.
Rajeev Tomar
NR
Wrestling
Silver
20 lakh
5.
Kuldeep Singh
NR
Wrestling
Participation
7.5 lakh
6.
S. Murali
SR
Athletics
Participation
7.5 lakh
In this Olympic Games, a total 25 players and 6 coaches with 1 Physio were part of 126 members Indian Olympic contingent.