Assured career progression of sportspersons with Railways is being worked out : Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi : Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that assured career progression of sportsperson with Railways is being worked out. He instructed senior officials to prepare a draft of career progression of Railway sportspersons by 30th October, 2021.

The Minister felicitated Railways’ medal winners and participants of Tokyo Olympics here today in a function organized by Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) to honour Indian Railways’ 25 medalist players and 6 coaches who participated in the XXXII Olympic Games 2020 games held in Tokyo, Japan. During the event, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board,Suneet Sharma and other senior Railway officials were also present.

The Railway minister had declared Special Cash Awards to Indian Railways athletes and coaches besides Railway Sports Promotion Board’s regular Cash Awards. He had announced Special Cash Awards for the players (Gold – 3 Crore, Silver- 2 Crore, Bronze- 1 Crore, up to 8th participants – 35 Lakh, Participants – 7.5 Lakh) and for the Coaches (Gold medal – 25 Lakh, Silver medal – 20 Lakh, Bronze medal – 15 Lakh and attached to other participants – 7.5 Lakh). Indian Railways athletes and coaches were given Special Cash Awards with a sum of total Rupees Twelve Crore Ninety Seven Lakh Fifty Thousand on this occasion.

Players:-

S.No.

Name (Ms./Shri)

Rly

Game

Event

Position / Medal

Amount

1.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

NFR

Weightlifting

Individual

Silver

2 Crore

2

Ravi Kumar

NR

Wrestling

Individual

Silver

2 Crore

3.

Amit Rohidas

WR

Hockey (M)

Team

Bronze

1 Crore

4.

Nilkanta Sharma

WR

Hockey (M)

Team

Bronze

1 Crore

5.

Bajrang Punia

NR

Wrestling

Individual

Bronze

1 Crore

6.

Deep Grace Ekka

WR

Hockey (W)

Team

4th Place

35 Lakh

7.

Nikki Pradhan

SER

Hockey (W)

Team

4th Place

35 Lakh

8.

Gurjit Kaur

NCR

Hockey (W)

Team

4th Place

35 Lakh

9.

Nisha

NCR

Hockey (W)

Team

4th Place

35 Lakh

10.

Neha

NR

Hockey (W)

Team

4th Place

35 Lakh

11.

Sushila Chanu

CR

Hockey (W)

Team

4th Place

35 Lakh

12.

Monika

CR

Hockey (W)

Team

4th Place

35 Lakh

13.

Navjot Kaur

RCF

Hockey (W)

Team

4th Place

35 Lakh

14.

Salima Tete

SER

Hockey (W)

Team

4th Place

35 Lakh

15.

Navneet Kaur

WR

Hockey (W)

Team

4th Place

35 Lakh

16.

Lalremsiami

RCF

Hockey (W)

Team

4th Place

35 Lakh

17.

Vandana Katriya

CR

Hockey (W)

Team

4th Place

35 Lakh

18.

Kaml Preet Kaur

DMW

Athletics (Discus Throw)

Individual

6th Place

35 Lakh

19.

Vinesh Phogat

NR

Wrestling

Individual

Participation

7.5 Lakh

20.

Bhawana Jat

ER

Athletics (Rack Walk)

Individual

Participation

7.5 Lakh

21.

Priyanka Goswami

NER

Athletics (Rack Walk)

Individual

Participation

7.5 Lakh

22.

Sutirtha Mukherjee

SER

Table Tennis

Women Singles

Participation

7.5 Lakh

23.

Pranati Nayak

CLW

Gymnastic (W)

Individual

Participation

7.5 Lakh

24.

Annu Rani

DMW

Athletics (Javelion Throw)

Individual

Participation

7.5 Lakh

25.

Revathy Veeramani

SR

Athletics (4×400)

Individual

Participation

7.5 Lakh

Coaches

S.N

Name (Ms./Shri)

Rly

Game

Highest Medal

Amount

1.

Vijay Sharma

NR

Weightlifting

Silver

20 lakh

2

Md. Ali Qamar

ER

Boxing

Bronze

15 lakh

3.

Anil Mann

NR

Wrestling

Silver

20 lakh

4.

Rajeev Tomar

NR

Wrestling

Silver

20 lakh

5.

Kuldeep Singh

NR

Wrestling

Participation

7.5 lakh

6.

S. Murali

SR

Athletics

Participation

7.5 lakh

In this Olympic Games, a total 25 players and 6 coaches with 1 Physio were part of 126 members Indian Olympic contingent.