NALCO’s 40th AGM; Total dividend pay-out of Rs. 644.27 crore announced for FY 2020-21

Bhubaneswar: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) declared a final dividend of 20% i.e. ₹ 1 per equity share, during the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Navaratna CPSE, held today at Bhubaneswar. The total dividend pay-out for financial year 2020-21 comes to ₹ 644.27 crore, as against ₹ 279.84 crore declared and paid during the previous financial year 2019-20.

Addressing the shareholders on the occasion through the virtual platform, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, said that NALCO as one of the leading CPSE of the country has come a long way in the service of the Nation and powering India’s Mineral Security. The company has not only addressed the need for self-sufficiency in aluminium, but has also given the country a technological edge in producing this metal of the future at par with global standards.

Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic with challenging business environment, the year 2020-21 for NALCO has been a year of accomplishments. “In spite of turbulent environment, coupled with volatile nature of LME prices and subdued demand for metal, we have made steady progress by focusing on the 5P’s – production, productivity, people, projects and profit. Although LME was at rock bottom in Q1; but with planned initiatives, along with effective procurement strategies led to a landslide improvement in the bottom-line of the company,” he said.

With restrictions in manpower deployment and logistic constraints, NALCO’s workforce exhibited exemplary dedication and sense of commitment which helped the company in achieving extraordinary performance, he added.

Sharing the future plans of the company, Shri Patra said that the focus is now on early commissioning of the expansion activities. “With steady progress on the ongoing expansion activities, we are optimistic for commissioning of the proposed one million tonnes per annum 5th Stream of Alumina Refinery expansion by 2023-24”, expressed Shri Patra.

