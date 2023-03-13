Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Nagaland to get funds for floods/ landslides, cloudburst that occurred during 2022

The High Level Committee (HLC) under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, has approved the additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five States, which were affected by flood, landslides, cloudburst during 2022. This shows the resolve of the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi to help the people of the five States who faced these natural disasters.

The HLC approved additional central assistance of Rs. 1,816.162 crore to five States from NDRF. The breakup is as follows:-

Rs 520.466 crore to Assam

Rs 239.31 crore to Himachal Pradesh

Rs 941.04 crore to Karnataka

Rs. 47.326 crore to Meghalaya

Rs. 68.02 crore to Nagaland

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States. During the financial year 2022-23, the Central Government has released Rs. 15,770.40 crore to 25 States in their SDRF and Rs. 502.744 crore to 4 States from NDRF.

The Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to these States, immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of Memorandum from them.