CAMPA funds utilized for compensating the loss of forest land and ecosystem services by raising of compensatory afforestation and improving quality of forests :Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed the details of transfer of share of State Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority Fund (State CAMPA fund) to various States and Union Territories (UTs) during the last three years from 2019-20 to 2021-22. The details are enclosed at Annexure-I.

The CAMPA funds are utilised for compensating the loss of forest land and ecosystem services by raising of compensatory afforestation, improving quality of forests through assisted natural regeneration, enrichment of biodiversity, improvement of wildlife habitat, control of forest fire, forest protection and soil and water conservation measures. The Compensatory Afforestation Fund (CAF Act), 2016 and Rules, 2018 provide elaborate guidelines and activities for utilization of CAMPA Fund. CAMPA also supports creation of nurseries for multiplication of quality planting material of locally suitable plant species.The monitoring and evaluation of CAMPA activities is provided in the CAF Act, 2016. The monitoring of CAMPA activities in States/UTs are carried out through Internal and Third Party monitoring and e-Green watch web portal.

The State and Union territories are required to submit the Annual Plan of Operations (APO), prepared by State CAMPA in accordance with the provisions of CAF Act, 2016 & Rules. The details of State-wise APOs approved by the National Authority are attached at Annexure-II.

CAMPA activities are implemented by engaging local communities in afforestation, nursery raising, soil-water conservation and forest protection activities.TheNational Authority does not maintain any information related to job creation under various Projects/Schemes funded under National Fund, CAMPA.

The Compensatory Afforestation Fund (CAF) Act, 2016 provides for audit of the accounts of both National and States/UTs CAMPA Authorities by the Comptroller and Auditor- General of India (C&AG).The C&AG audit of Annual Accounts of National Authority of last three financial years i.e. 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 has been conducted. The Audit of States CAMPA is done by C&AG through respective Accountant General Office.

The CAMPA funds transferred by National Authority to State of Andhra Pradesh is given below: –

State/UT Year Fund Allocated (Rs. in crore) Andhra Pradesh 2019-20 1,734.81 2021-22 114.05

The share of State CAMPA is transferred to Public Accounts of respective States and Union Territories from time to time after reconciliation of receipts of compensatory levies.

Sr. No. State/UT Funds transferred to State/UT CAMPAAuthorities (Rs.in crore) 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Andaman & Nicobar Islands NIL 16.41 NIL Andhra Pradesh 1,734.81 NIL 114.05 Arunachal Pradesh 1,588.72 NIL 612.95 Assam 560.81 NIL NIL Bihar 522.95 NIL 43.64 Chandigarh 11.38 NIL NIL Chhattisgarh 5,791.70 NIL 207.50 Dadara& Nagar Haveli NIL NIL 22.87 Delhi NIL NIL 138.17 Goa 238.16 NIL NIL Gujarat 1,484.60 NIL NIL Haryana 1,282.65 NIL NIL Himachal Pradesh 1,660.72 NIL NIL Jammu &Kashmir 408.35 356.20 NIL Jharkhand 4,158.02 NIL NIL Karnataka 1,350.37 NIL NIL Kerala 81.59 NIL NIL Ladakh NIL 249.27 NIL Madhya Pradesh 5,196.69 NIL 990.83 Maharashtra 3,844.24 NIL 285.22 Manipur 309.76 NIL 36.44 Meghalaya 163.31 NIL NIL Mizoram 212.98 NIL NIL Nagaland NIL NIL NIL Orissa 5,933.98 NIL 347.27 Puducherry NIL NIL NIL Punjab 1,040.84 NIL NIL Rajasthan 1,748.26 NIL NIL Sikkim 392.36 NIL NIL Tamil Nadu 113.42 NIL NIL Telangana 3,110.38 NIL NIL Tripura 183.65 NIL 48.00 Uttar Pradesh 1,819.63 NIL NIL Uttarakhand 2,675.09 NIL NIL West Bengal 236.48 NIL NIL TOTAL 47855.9 621.88 2846.94

