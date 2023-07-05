ASICS announces Shraddha Kapoor as their Brand Ambassador to spread the message of Sound Mind, Sound Body

New Delhi, : ASICS, a leading Japanese sports performance brand has appointed Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as the new brand ambassador for ASICS India. With this association, ASICS India continues to strengthen its philosophy of Sound Mind, Sound Body and also build a stronger brand prominence among Indian female fitness enthusiasts. The actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s footwear and women’s sportswear segment.

The association will also see ASICS India strengthen its market presence with a shared vision to promote a balanced and active lifestyle while ensuring style and comfort are not compromised. ASICS, known for its rich heritage and commitment to innovation, has consistently delivered high-quality products that cater to the needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

Shraddha Kapoor’s versatility as an actress perfectly complements ASICS India’s core philosophy of nurturing both the mind and body, making her an ideal fit for the brand.

Marking the association, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Shraddha Kapoor as the new face of ASICS India. Her captivating performances and unwavering dedication to fitness perfectly align with our brand ethos. With a strong fan base and influential presence, she is the ideal ambassador to inspire and educate people about the importance of nurturing a healthy mind and body. This association will enhance our brand’s appeal and expand our reach across the country, fostering a holistic and active lifestyle.”

Talking about her association, leading Bollywood celebrity Shraddha Kapoor commented, “I’m excited to embark on this amazing journey with ASICS India. The growing awareness around the significance of physical and emotional well-being has made it essential for one and all to prioritize their overall health. I firmly believe that a healthy body nurtures a healthy mind, and it has always been my goal to share these values with my fans. Partnering with ASICS India, a brand that aligns perfectly with my beliefs. I look forward to this collaboration and doing some wonderful work with the team.”

ASICS has emerged as a global leader in the sportswear industry, seamlessly merging comfort and performance in its product offerings. With ever-rising running and health-conscious communities in India, ASICS India aims to become a preferred choice amongst runners & athletes. With 88 stores spread across India, ASICS has been dedicated to providing top-quality sportswear and footwear to Indian consumers, empowering them to conquer challenging workouts and embrace an active lifestyle. Whether it’s running, training, or simply seeking everyday comfort, ASICS products stand out with their unmatched combination of comfort, support, and style.