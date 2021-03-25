Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden In Jammu And Kashmir Opens For Public; Lieutenant Governor to inaugurate Tulip Festival on April 03

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan on Thursday declared the mesmerizing Tulip Garden open for all visitors- public as well tourists, with a message for the tourists inviting them to visit Tulip Garden and get mesmerized with the picturesque garden in the lap of Zabarwan Hills.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Baseer Khan said, “Today, We officially opened Tulip Garden for visitors”. While praising the beauty of the place, he said that Jammu and Kashmir is endowed with beautiful natural landscapes which have huge potential for tourism.

He said earlier tourists were visiting other world famous gardens and places of Kashmir, but now tulip Garden has become iconic destination and attraction for them.

On the occasion, the Advisor informed that Lieutenant Governor will inaugurate six days Tulip Festival on April 03 when Garden will be in full bloom. He added that during the festival, display of rich tradition, culture, cuisines and crafts on the stalls will be set by concerned departments so that tourists will become familiar with our rich culture and values.

The Advisor impressed upon the media persons to propagate the news of Tulip festival and amplify the message outside the J&K so that more tourists will visit the Garden.

He stressed on the visitors to follow the Covid-19 SOPs strictly to avoid any chance of the spread of virus. He said district administration has put various measures to contain the spread and has also issued guidelines on same.

Advisor Khan further elaborated that ornamental plantation has been carried out at the backside of the garden towards the mountain foothills and added that government has undertaken Rs. 10 Cr project for the stage-2 of Tulip Garden and the work is in progress. He said this will add to the beauty of the 35 acre spacious Tulip garden to offer more to the visitors.

The Advisor said comprehensive survey is being carried out across the regions of J&K to explore the potential tourist destinations and increase the footfall of tourists here. He said that there are clear instructs from LG for exploration of tourist destinations and added that government is developing infrastructure at new destinations like Dodhpathri, Basoli, Bhaderwah and many other places in Kashmir as well as in Jammu Division. He said tourists will have more places soon to visit here beyond Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

Regarding Prime Minister Narendera Modi’s message about Kashmir’s hospitality, Advisor said that Valley people are hospitable and their hospitality is famous across the globe.

He urged tourists to come and enjoy the hospitality of Kashmiri people while exploring the beauty here.

While strolling in the garden, Advisor Khan interacted with the visitors and tourists from outside who were mesmerized by the beauty of the garden. The Advisor asked them to promote the garden outside Jammu and Kashmir and also be an ambassador for promotion of other tourist places of J&K.