Jammu and Kashmir reports172 new positive cases, 125627 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that 172 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 41from Jammu division and 131from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 129203.

Moreover, 92 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 14 from Jammu Division and 78 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 129203 positive cases, 1593 are Active Positive, 125627 have recovered and 1983 have died; 732 in Jammu division and 1251 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5858408 test results available, 5729205 samples have been tested as negative till 25th March, 2021.

Till date 1460865 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 29624 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1593 in isolation and 125879in home surveillance. Besides, 1301786 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 28315 positive cases (including 65 cases reported today) with 747 Active Positive, 27101 recovered (including 49 cases recovered today), 467 deaths; Baramulla has 8583 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today)with 175Active Positive, 8230 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 178 deaths; Budgam reported 8092 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today)with 116 active positive cases, 7856 recovered (including 07cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5943 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 46 Active Positive, 5805 recovered (including 01 cases recovered today)and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5756 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), 31 Active Positive, 5628 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5125 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today)with 15 Active Positive, 5016 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Bandipora has 4741 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), with19 Active Positive and 4660 recoveries,62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4698 positive cases with 13 Active Positive, 4638 recoveriesand47deaths; Kulgam has 2765 positive cases with 19 Active Positive, 2692 recoveries and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2640 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today),28 active positive cases, 2572 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25654 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today) with 305 active positive cases, 24970recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today), 379 deaths; Udhampur has 4335 positive cases, 12active positive cases, 4266 recoveriesand57 deaths; Rajouri has 3888 positive cases with 09 active positive, 3824 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3452 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with12 Active positive, 3376 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3286 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), 15 active positive cases, 3218 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2740 positive cases with 01 Active Positive, 2717 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 2852 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 11 active positive cases, 2800 recoveries and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2538 positive caseswith13active positive, 2501recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2140 positive caseswith04 active positive cases, 2115 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1660 positive with 02 active positive cases, 1642 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 129203 positive cases in J&K, 13006 have been reported as travelers while 116197 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 939 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 113 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1385 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 78are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2324 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 191vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 14.82 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.