Tech Mahindra Launches ‘CLOUDEFENDER’ – A New Cloud-based Attack Mitigation Service, Powered by Radware

New Delhi: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services announced the launch of ‘CLOUDEFENDER’ – a new cloud-based attack mitigation service. The solution powered by Radware, a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, is an expansion of the Tech Mahindra’s global partnership with the company to provide a full suite of cloud-based services.

The new cloud security offering ‘CLOUDEFENDER’ will enable Cloud DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) Protection, Cloud WAF (Web Application Firewall), Bot Management and Cloud Native Protector services. The partnership between Tech Mahindra and Radware will provide a comprehensive cybersecurity protection to customers for both their network and their applications regardless of whether their infrastructure is cloud native, hybrid, or data center driven. This will further strengthen Tech Mahindra’s cybersecurity offering and help protect the partner ecosystem with flexible deployment options powered by Radware.

Rajesh Chandiramani, Senior Vice President and Global Business Head – ESRM, AI & Data Analytics, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our global Enterprise and Telecom customers are demanding turnkey, multi-tenant, highly flexible Detection and Attack mitigation platforms that would provide a reliable, flexible, and scalable cyber security protection to be delivered to them “As a Service” model. Tech Mahindra’s CLOUDEFENDER attack mitigation service is a step towards proving such a service that would complement an organization’s ability to deal with cyber-attacks by leveraging both security expertise and real-time threat intelligence services covering ADC (application delivery controller), WAF (web application firewall), DDoS (distributed denial of service).”

This service from Tech Mahindra would amplify its MSSP (managed security service provider) offerings with a wide variety of services catering to all solution towers like application security, network security and cloud security. Further, this will bring different security services under a single and flexible customizable offering.

Roy Zisapel, Chief Executive Officer of Radware said, “This last year bore witness to an unprecedented transition of business-critical workloads to the cloud. While this enabled companies around the world to shift to remote work, it also emboldened cyber threat actors, who opportunistically wrought havoc. Now, perhaps more than ever, securing cloud environments is crucial. Our partnership with Tech Mahindra will keep organizations’ cloud infrastructure safe and secure with 360-degree protection.”

The partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s focus on digital growth. As part of NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.