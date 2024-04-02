Asia Society India Centre Board Names Sangita Jindal New Chair

MUMBAI: The Asia Society India Centre Board has announced the election of Sangita Jindal as the new Chair of the Board. Her role will be effective from the 1st of April, 2024. “I am so delighted to welcome Sangita Jindal as Chair of the Asia Society India Centre Board. She has been an immense support to our mission in South Asia and her work to support contemporary art in India and South Asia has been a transformative force; I look forward to working with her to strengthen Asia Society’s footprint in South Asia,” said Asia Society India Centre CEO Inakshi Sobti.

Sangita Jindal is President, Art India and Chairperson of the JSW Foundation, which is responsible for the social development projects of the JSW Group of Companies. In the twenty years that she has been spearheading the JSW Foundation, it has enlarged its scope of activities in the areas of education, health, livelihood creation, local sports development and conservation of arts and cultural heritage. She established the Jindal Arts Centre in 1992 and founded Art India, India’s premier art magazine, in 1994. She was among the team that conceptualised the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival and was awarded the Eisenhower Fellowship in 2004. She has founded the Hampi Foundation that has undertaken conservation work at three temples in Hampi. She is a Global Trustee of Asia Society and a member of the Board of the National Culture Fund, Trustee of the World Monument Fund, advisor to TEDxGateway and a member of the IMC Ladies’ Wing Art, Culture and Film Committee.

Founded in 1956 by John D. Rockefeller 3rd, Asia Society is a nonpartisan, nonprofit institution with major centers and public buildings in New York, Houston and Hong Kong, and offices in Los Angeles, Manila, Melbourne, Mumbai, San Francisco, Seattle, Seoul, Sydney, Tokyo, Washington, D.C. and Zurich. The India Centre was founded in 2006; it is the only Asia Society Centre in South Asia and aims to encompass all of the subcontinent in its mission to bring together diverse perspectives on modern Asia and cultivate a nuanced understanding of Asia- Pacific affairs. To learn more about Asia Society India, head to asiasociety.org/india.