Ashwini Vaishnaw to launch ‘Digital Payments Utsav’ celebrated by MeitY tomorrow

The Minister for Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Communications and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the Chief Guest to launch the ‘Digital Payments Utsav’ and a comprehensive Campaign Plan, here tomorrow. The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be the Guest of Honour. The Secretary, MeitY, Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma and other senior officials from MeitY will also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has often shared his vision of empowerment of citizens with digital and it is India’s techade and the time for India to realise its potential and emerge as a global leader in the field of electronics and information technology. Technology like UPI have transformed entire payment space and recorded highest real time digital payment transactions in the world, contributing 40% of total transactions. In the words of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi – ‘India has shown innovation prowess to the world’.

As India celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘G20 Presidency’, MeitY endeavours to increase the access to easy and convenient digital payment solutions to all citizens, with particular focus on inclusion of the hard-to-reach geography and population, including small merchants and street vendors. Accordingly, a comprehensive campaign “Digital Payments Utsav” planned during 9th February to 9th October 2023, in coordination with all stakeholders for promotion of Digital Payments across the country, with particular focus on G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) event cities, namely Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru.

The event will have release of G20 co-branded QR code, release of Coffee Table Book showcasing India’s journey global leadership in Digital Payments and digital inclusion, launch of innovative products from various banks that makes digital payments simplified and easy to use, flag off of Digital Payment Sandesh Yatra with the aim to make citizens aware about various digital payments solutions and sensitise them about security and safety of digital payments, and DigiDhan awards for top performing banks in digital payments space.

The launch will also highlight how Digital payments are ensuring financial inclusion and empowering small merchants, street vendors and common people of the country. The Digital Payment Utsav will also be an opportunity to make digital payments as ‘whole of Government’ initiatives in its true spirit with active participation from other Central Ministries.

The broader mandate of MeitY is to work towards the transformation of India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy and generate self-reliance for the country in the field of technology and communication. On this note, a series of events/initiatives will be held during the entire duration of Digital Payments Utsav (9th February to 9th October 2023) that would showcase India’s journey of digital transformation.

The event will conclude with presentation of awards to bankers and fintech companies in different categories for outstanding performance, flag off Digital Payments Sandesh Yatra and closing remarks by the Economic Adviser and Group Coordinator, MeitY. A grand celebration of a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship and digital inclusion paving the way to realize Prime Minister’s vision of empowering common man with the technology.