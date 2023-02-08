Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti recommends 63 infrastructure projects on the Principles of PM GatiShakti

Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti has so far recommended 63 infrastructure projects on the Principles of PM GatiShakti, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Shri Som Parkash said in reply to a parliamentary question today. The details of these projects along with estimated cost of each projects is provided at the link given below: https://dpiit.gov.in/sites/default/files/Project_List_NPG_03022023.pdf

PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan(NMP) is a transformative approach for integrated and holistic planning across concerned Ministries/ Departments. This was launched in October, 2021 with the objectives to holistically integrate

The interventions of various Ministries/Departments and address gaps to ensure seamless movement of people, goods & services. Minimising disruptions, ensuring quick completion of works with cost eﬃciency are the guiding principles for development of infrastructure as per the PM GatiShakti NMP.

PM Gati Shakti NMP has a digital component in the form of a GIS based platform which integrates the geospatial data related to the infrastructure in the country and planning portals of various Ministries/Departments of the Government.

To ensure better decision-making and coordination among various Central Ministries/Departments and State Governments, a three tier institutional arrangement in the form of Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS), Network Planning Group (NPG) and Technical Support Unit (TSU) has been created, both at Central and State levels. Besides NITI Aayog, there are 24 Central Ministries/Departments as part of PM Gati Shakti, represented in EGoS through their respective Secretaries.

All the infrastructure and economic Ministries/Departments at the Centre and also States/Union Territories have created their own customised planning portals which are integrated to PM Gati Shakti NMP. These digital systems help data-based decision-making for integrated planning of infrastructure projects and synchronised implementation. More than 150 critical infrastructure gaps have been identiﬁed by adopting PM Gati Shakti mechanism. It aims at reducing logistics cost and supporting economic activity in the country.