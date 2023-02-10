Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate National Philatelic Exhibition – AMRITPEX 2023 at Pragati Maidan tomorrow

The Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate the National Philatelic Exhibition – AMRITPEX 2023 at Pragati Maidan, here tomorrow. The Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan and other senior officials of the Ministry will also be present on the occasion. An Exhibition on the Transformative Journey of India Post will also be inaugurated on this occasion.

AMRITPEX 2023, National Philatelic Exhibition organised by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications will showcase India’s rich culture, heritage and history through stamps. The event will take place from 11-15 February 2023 at Hall No. 05, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, AMRITPEX 2023 is one of the largest initiatives to comprehensively document and display the Story of India from various facets. It will be an exciting and engaging feast of Indian culture, art, freedom movement, and rich heritage.

The Exhibition on the Transformative Journey of India Post will showcase the emerging role of post offices in enriching citizens’ lives at the last mile and digitization of the postal system.

A large number of students from schools and colleges and philatelists from all the parts of the country will attend the opening ceremony.

For the first time in India, new Technology like Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality has been used to showcase the cultural heritage, history, nature, wildlife by narrating the stories of stamps.

During this five-day exhibition, AMRITPEX 2023 will also host several Workshops, Panel Discussions, Interactive Installations, and cultural programs have been planned to connect the younger generation with India’s ancient history, legacy and culture through stamps.

People in large numbers are booking their spots, so far more than 3000 people have ensured their participation in various events through BookMyShow. (https://in.bookmyshow.com/national-capital-region-ncr/events/amritpex-2023-national-philately-exhibition/ET00350904)

For more information about AMRITPEX 2023, please visit the AMRITPEX 2023 website at (https://amritpex2023.in/)