Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates AMRPTEX 2023 – National Philatelic Exhibition at Pragati Maidan today

The Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated AMRPTEX 2023 – National Philatelic Exhibition, here today. This five day Mahakumbh of Stamps (11th to 15th February, 2023) in Hall 05, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, is being organized as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations. The Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan, Secretary, Department of Posts, Shri Vineet Pandey, Director General Postal Services, Shri Alok Sharma and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Addressing the huge gathering present on the occasion, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said that under the vision of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, Postal department has transformed totally and has become a digital network for banking, service delivery and social security payments network. He also emphasized upon the emerging role of stamps and philately in educating the young minds about our rich culture, heritage and history and to take pride in our roots. He stressed upon the need to digitize this old hobby and to make it more interesting and engaging for youngsters.

Shri Devusinh Chauhan addressing at AMRPTEX 2023 – National Philatelic Exhibition

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Devusinh Chauhan said that AMRITPEX is the national platform to highlight and display the 5000 years old rich history and culture of this great nation. He also said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, the trustworthy network of India Post has been revamped for doorstep delivery of financial services.

The opening ceremony of AMRITPEX 2023 was attended by a large number of school students and philatelists from all parts of the country. The exhibition displays more than 20,000 exhibits under 13 competitive categories and invitees. A special section on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has also been included with encouraging participation by youth and budding philatelists.

Release of Commemorative Postage Stamp on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Department of Posts also released a Commemorative Postage Stamp on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This stamp has been designed from the best entries of the national wide design competition in which more than 4 lakh students participated. This competition was organized at Pan India level in partnership with the Department of School Education and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The national winners of this competition were also felicitated during the event.

Emboldening the dominant role of Department of Posts in securing the future of girl child, the department opened more than 10 lakh Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts on 9th & 10th Feb 2023, as a tribute to Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

AMRITPEX 2023 has a number of workshops, panel discussions and cultural programs highlighting the culture and heritage of India. Interested citizens can be part of these events and explore the story of India through stamps. The exhibition for the first time in India has a number of technology artifacts like Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.