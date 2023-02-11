National

All the 5 key priority areas set for the deliberations endorsed by all Member countries, Invitee countries and International organisations at the first G20 Tourism Working Group meeting: Secretary, Tourism

By Odisha Diary bureau

The First G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held at Rann of Kutch, Gujarat  concluded successfully on 10th February, 2023.

Briefing mediapersons in New Delhi today, Secretary, Tourism Shri Arvind Singh said that all the 5 key priority areas set for the deliberations were  endorsed by all Member countries,Invitee countries and International organisations. There was a consensus among the participating countries that the priorities set by India are in the right direction, Sh Arvind Singh added.

Giving more details, Shri Arvind Singh said, “ The other constructive activity was information sharing of best practices at the side event of Rural Tourism where we saw participation from international organizations. There was also participation from India, some from the representatives of state governments and some also from the private sector. “

Secretary also informed that another  positive impact of  the event is  the construction of the road from Dhordo village to Dholavira UNESCO World heritage site  which will give an economic boost to the region and encourage more tourism in that area. He said that the  visit to Dholavira was also an eye opener as to how to take archaeological tourism forward. In that, the international experiences of Indonesia, Mexico, Spain, UNESCO, and other institutions like the Aga Khan Trust which were shared at the side event on Archaeological tourism will prove useful, he said.

Shri Arvind Singh said that  based on the discussions,  the members  will distill the proceedings and draw the roadmap for further deliberations  on the 5 priorities at the next working group meeting which will be held in April at Siliguri.

Shri Arvind Singh said that  the members of the  G20 countries, participants of invitee countries and  representatives from four international organisations ILO, UNEP,WTO,ADB were present at the first Tourism Working Group meeting .

