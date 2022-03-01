Ashok Leyland launches India’s first 9-speed AMT Tipper – AVTR 2825

Chennai : Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today, launched India’s first Tipper with 9-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) – the AVTR 2825.

Since the inception of AVTR, the first modular commercial truck platform in India, Ashok Leyland has focused on improving driver comfort and providing better fuel-efficient products, thus enhancing customer profits. The new AVTR 2825 with 9 speed AMT can operate in different transmission modes (automated and manual) and deliver high fuel efficiency with its acceleration-based gear shifting.

Ingenious technology of AMT in AVTR 2825 tipper eases driving efforts with its unique features like rock-free mode and integrated Hill-Start-Aid. This technical advancement helps in drastically reducing driver fatigue and stress while operating in challenging environment the tippers are subjected to.

Speaking on this latest development, Mr. Sanjeev Kuma, Head – MHCV, Ashok Leyland said, “Tippers are the fastest growing segment in M&HCV space and they are the driving force for the rapidly growing infrastructure needs of our country. Tippers are largely operated in rough conditions for long durations, therefore requiring them to be highly reliable and ergonomic. As a customer-centric OEM, we thus made these trucks more user-friendly and convenient while retaining robustness and reliability. Built on our philosophy of ‘Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’, these new tippers will ensure ease of operation and significantly decrease fatigue for drivers. We are sure that the increased clutch and gearbox life, in addition to faster turnaround time, will enhance our customers’ business and profits.”

The distinct features the AVTR 2825 with AMT Technology offers are:

Automated Economy / Power Mode for improved Fuel efficiency

Accelerator Pedal Based shifting for better acceleration and gradeability

Variable upshift & down shift rpms based on gradient for smoother gear-shifting

AMT integration with Hill Start Aid to avoid roll-back on gradients

Forward & Reverse Maneuvering for assistance in Traffic and Parking

Rock free mode to overcome wheel spinning when stuck in mud)

In-built Engine Over-run protection

Auto Neutral (Enabled when engine is idle for 2 mins)