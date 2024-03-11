AS Rajeev appointed as Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission

The Hon’ble President of India vide warrant dated 9th February 2024 and by virtue of the power vested under Section 4 (1) of the Central vigilance Commission Act, 2003 has appointed Shri AS Rajeev as Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission.

Shri AS Rajeev made and subscribed oath on 11th March 2024 as Vigilance Commissioner before the Central Vigilance Commissioner, who was authorized by the President of India in pursuance of the provision contained in Section 5 (3) of the CVC Act 2003. Shri Arvinda Kumar, Vigilance Commissioner was also present.

Shri A S Rajeev is a career banker with over 38 years of experience in four banks, namely, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Maharashtra. During his tenure as the Executive Director in Indian Bank, the Indian Bank emerged as one of the strongest and most profitable banks in India, with lowest non-performing assets and highest capital adequacy ratio.

As MD & CEO of Bank of Maharashtra for the last 5 years, Bank of Maharashtra emerged successfully from the RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action and traversed to the next orbit of banking from a small-sized bank to a robust midsized bank. He led the Bank effectively to position it as a top performing PSB in the country, in terms of all major business and profitability parameters having the best asset quality.

He has also served as Nominee Director in EXIM Bank, New India Assurance Co Ltd and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). He has also been Vice Chairman of the Indian Banks Association and Member of Core Group constituted by RBI for implementation of Indian Accounting Standards.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior officers of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Vigilance Commission.

The Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, provides for the appointment of a Central Vigilance Commissioner and two Vigilance Commissioners. The tenure of the Vigilance Commissioner is of four years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years.