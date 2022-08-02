As per the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2018-19, total number of food processing units were 40,579 in the registered sector, says Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi : As per the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2018-19, total number of food processing units were 40,579 in the registered sector. In addition, as per the 73rd round of National Sample Survey (NSS) 2015-16, 24.59 lakh number of enterprises were in the unincorporated/unregistered food processing sector. The State-wise details of registered and unincorporated food processing units are attached at Annexure.
As per the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics (DGCI&S) data, the details of processed food exports during the last five years are as under:
|Year
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Processed food Export (in US$ million )
|5273.85
|6389.23
|6264.02
|8565.6
|10420.0
The main exported processed food items are: refined sugar/ cane sugar/ cane molasses, soyabean oilcake and other residues, processed shrimps/prawns, extract /essence/ concentrates of coffee, preparation of animal feed, rape or cozla seed residues, sweet biscuits and other bakery products, sugar confectionery, whiskies, preps/ preserved gherkins and cucumbers, milling products including malt extracts etc.
ANNEXURE
Number of Food processing units/ enterprises in registered and unincorporated sector
|S. No.
|State
|No. of Units*
|No. of enterprises **
|1
|A & N Islands
|4
|774
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5653
|154330
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|27
|145
|4
|Assam
|1569
|65997
|5
|Bihar
|884
|145300
|6
|Chandigarh
|17
|656
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1630
|26957
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|9
|622
|9
|Daman & Diu
|33
|136
|10
|Delhi
|169
|14350
|11
|Goa
|106
|2929
|12
|Gujarat
|2245
|94066
|13
|Haryana
|1045
|24577
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|157
|21885
|15
|Jammu and Kashmir
|176
|28089
|16
|Jharkhand
|240
|116536
|17
|Karnataka
|2343
|127458
|18
|Kerala
|1708
|77167
|19
|Lakshadweep
|NA
|127
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|927
|102808
|21
|Maharashtra
|2791
|229372
|22
|Manipur
|30
|6038
|23
|Meghalaya
|30
|3268
|24
|Mizoram
|NA
|1538
|25
|Nagaland
|20
|3642
|26
|Odisha
|1188
|77781
|27
|Puducherry
|66
|3482
|28
|Punjab
|3114
|63626
|29
|Rajasthan
|898
|101666
|30
|Sikkim
|20
|101
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4982
|178527
|32
|Telangana
|3900
|80392
|33
|Tripura
|105
|13998
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|2105
|350883
|35
|Uttarakhand
|362
|18116
|36
|West Bengal
|2026
|322590
|Total
|40,579
|24,59,929
Source: *Annual Survey of Industries 2018-19, **National Sample Survey 73rd round (July 2015- June 2016) Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today