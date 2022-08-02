As per the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2018-19, total number of food processing units were 40,579 in the registered sector, says Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi : As per the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2018-19, total number of food processing units were 40,579 in the registered sector. In addition, as per the 73rd round of National Sample Survey (NSS) 2015-16, 24.59 lakh number of enterprises were in the unincorporated/unregistered food processing sector. The State-wise details of registered and unincorporated food processing units are attached at Annexure.

As per the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics (DGCI&S) data, the details of processed food exports during the last five years are as under:

Year 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Processed food Export (in US$ million ) 5273.85 6389.23 6264.02 8565.6 10420.0

The main exported processed food items are: refined sugar/ cane sugar/ cane molasses, soyabean oilcake and other residues, processed shrimps/prawns, extract /essence/ concentrates of coffee, preparation of animal feed, rape or cozla seed residues, sweet biscuits and other bakery products, sugar confectionery, whiskies, preps/ preserved gherkins and cucumbers, milling products including malt extracts etc.

ANNEXURE

Number of Food processing units/ enterprises in registered and unincorporated sector

S. No. State No. of Units* No. of enterprises ** 1 A & N Islands 4 774 2 Andhra Pradesh 5653 154330 3 Arunachal Pradesh 27 145 4 Assam 1569 65997 5 Bihar 884 145300 6 Chandigarh 17 656 7 Chhattisgarh 1630 26957 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 9 622 9 Daman & Diu 33 136 10 Delhi 169 14350 11 Goa 106 2929 12 Gujarat 2245 94066 13 Haryana 1045 24577 14 Himachal Pradesh 157 21885 15 Jammu and Kashmir 176 28089 16 Jharkhand 240 116536 17 Karnataka 2343 127458 18 Kerala 1708 77167 19 Lakshadweep NA 127 20 Madhya Pradesh 927 102808 21 Maharashtra 2791 229372 22 Manipur 30 6038 23 Meghalaya 30 3268 24 Mizoram NA 1538 25 Nagaland 20 3642 26 Odisha 1188 77781 27 Puducherry 66 3482 28 Punjab 3114 63626 29 Rajasthan 898 101666 30 Sikkim 20 101 31 Tamil Nadu 4982 178527 32 Telangana 3900 80392 33 Tripura 105 13998 34 Uttar Pradesh 2105 350883 35 Uttarakhand 362 18116 36 West Bengal 2026 322590 Total 40,579 24,59,929

Source: *Annual Survey of Industries 2018-19, **National Sample Survey 73rd round (July 2015- June 2016) Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today